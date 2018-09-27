Trae Waynes out with a concussion

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes left for the locker room after the Rams’ touchdown with 1:26 remaining in the first half. He will not return, the team announced, after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Waynes made two tackles and was in coverage on the Rams’ last two touchdowns of the first half.

Mike Hughes replaced Waynes to start the second half.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was pulled out of the game before a third-down play in the third quarter when the ATC spotter called down. Theilen was hit in the head and got up grabbing his helmet.

He was not happy leaving, but it appeared he was cleared to return as he stood on the sideline wearing his helmet after the Vikings punted.