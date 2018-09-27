Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Thursday, and he could back up Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

On Wednesday, coach Hue Jackson indicated Taylor would serve as the No. 2 quarterback against the Raiders if he practiced this week. And doctors have cleared Taylor from concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Veteran Drew Stanton is the Browns’ third quarterback. Stanton went 3-1 as a starter for the Cardinals last season.

Although Taylor has lost his starting job, Jackson wants the veteran around as Mayfield’s backup. In other words, the Browns apparently have no plans to shop Taylor.

“He’s going to be right here,” Jackson said Monday. “He’s not going anywhere. That’s important. Part of Baker being able to play like he did was because of Tyrod and Drew. I don’t want to upset that room that way. I don’t think there’s any reason to.

“Tyrod is going to be needed. He’s the backup quarterback on this team if he’s healthy, and he’s played. His teammates know who he is and how he goes about the rhythm of his game. It’s always good to have that kind of depth at that position, especially if we’re traveling down this road, which we are.”