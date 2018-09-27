Vikings hoping to have Dalvin Cook tonight

Getty Images

Officially, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Rams.

But it appears they feel a bit better than 50-50 about it.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings are “optimistic” about Cook’s chances tonight, though they’ll monitor him in pre-game warmups to make sure he’s well enough to go.

Cook was limited in a pair of practices this week because of his hamstring problem, which kept him out of last week’s loss to the Bills.

They could obviously use him, though the Rams’ issues at cornerback could help them establish other areas of their offense.