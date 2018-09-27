Vikings using backup long snapper after Kevin McDermott injured

Getty Images

Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott injured his left pinkie finger in the second quarter. He left for the locker room to get stitches.

The Vikings list him as questionable to return, but he is back on the sideline warming up.

Tight end David Morgan snapped on Dan Bailey‘s second extra-point attempt and on Matt Wile‘s first punt. Wile’s kick nearly was blocked by Josh Reynolds.

Rams tight Tyler Higbee returned from a knee injury after the team listed him as questionable to come back. He has one target tonight.

UPDATE 9:40 P.M. ET: McDermott returned for a Vikings punt with 1:48 remaining in the first half.