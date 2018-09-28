Alvin Kamara limited in Friday’s practice, expected to play

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Friday, but it appears only a precaution, as the Saints do not list the running back on their status report.

Kamara has a knee injury that limited him Wednesday, but he had a full practice Thursday.

He said after Thursday’s work that he felt good after 31 touches in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Falcons.

The Saints, who swapped out third running back Jonathan Williams for practice squad running back Dwayne Washington on Friday, will get Melvin Ingram back from suspension after Sunday’s game.

New Orleans enters the game against the Giants relatively healthy.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, and the team lists him as questionable with a hip injury.

Linebacker Manti Te'o will not play for a second consecutive week.