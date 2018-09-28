Antonio Brown: “I can’t throw it to myself”

Getty Images

The Steelers have more self-contained drama than a Supreme Court nomination this season.

So today, even when Antonio Brown talked about being focused on the team goals, there was still a bit of an undercurrent.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Brown told reporters to “Watch the tape” a number of times when asked about his decreased production, and pointed out that he’s doing all he can.

“My statistics are already there. I’ve already done everything from a statistical point,” Brown said. “Obviously, it’s out of my control. I can’t throw it to myself. But what’s important is we continue to win. I’m getting a lot of respect out there. Guys are doubling me, tripling me. But what’s new? We’ve got to continue to win. Winning is most important. Obviously I think I’m the top-rated receiver from 2010 [among] who’s in the league. It’s all about winning at this point.”

There’s a lot in that quote, from selfless team-first mentality, to the pointed reality that Brown’s not putting up numbers the way he had. He’s third in the league with 42 targets, but he has just 24 catches for 210 yards. He’s second on his own team in both receptions and yards behind JuJu Smith-Schuster (27 for 356).

There’s also the small mater of his previous turbulence, which included missing a day of work for a personal matter, a questionable Twitter reply, and a sideline outburst at new offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

His tone apparently wasn’t as abrasive as last week, and Brown’s words were, on their face, still team-facing.

“It’s all about winning a championship, getting in the Hall of Fame,” Brown said. “It’s bigger than me. Bigger than stats. I’m trying to do something special. As long as we continue to win, the number will add up themselves. I’m still doing my job, regardless of if the ball is coming. I’m still running full speed, being a professional. Just gotta continue to do what’s right.”

It’s not hard to see a few between-the-lines references in his words, and Brown remains confident he’s still the kind of dominant player he has been. A win over the Buccaneers naturally turned down the heat, but things in Pittsburgh continue to simmer. Oh, by the way, Le'Veon Bell‘s still not there.