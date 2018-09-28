Belichick on Josh Gordon playing: “We’ll see”

AP

Officially, Patriots receiver Josh Gordon‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins falls into a broad range that extends from 99 percent to 50-ish percent. Unofficially, coach Bill Belichick is being even broader.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said on the question of whether Gordon will play.

Belichick separately praised Gordon (as much as Belichick ever does) for his effort since arriving 10 days ago.

“Josh is working hard on and off the field,” Belichick said. “He’s done everything he can do.”

Gordon’s abilities have been limited in large part by the hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago, a tweak that became the final straw on his time in Cleveland. He didn’t play on Sunday night. It’s not clear whether he’ll play on Sunday.

It is clear that the Patriots clearly need him.