Cameron Wake: NFL only concerned about health of quarterbacks

Getty Images

After seeing his teammate tear his ACL trying to keep from putting his body weight on the quarterback, Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake turned his anger toward the NFL on Friday. Wake suggested — as other defensive players have — that the league is concerned only with the health of its quarterbacks.

“Everybody knows the league is concerned about player safety, [but] it just depends on what player,” Wake said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “If it’s players’ safety, everybody should be safe, not just certain players. It should be everyone. . . . Now I’m supposed to sacrifice myself in order to protect [the quarterback]?

“My knees mean just as much to my family and my ability to play and provide as [Dolphins quarterback Ryan] Tannehill’s does. I can’t understand that his are more important than mine.”

Dolphins defensive end William Hayes is out for the season after tearing up his knee while trying to avoid a roughing penalty last week against the Raiders.

Officials have called 34 roughing the passer penalties this season, more than twice the total in the first three weeks of last season, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“It’s silly if a quarterback is running the ball to have the rules change,” Wake said. “. . . If you’re a running back, you can do anything you want [to him]. But if you’re a quarterback, you’ve got to stop doing certain things [to him]. It’s not fair, but life isn’t fair. . . . From the day I touched the field, it was to punish whoever had the ball, quarterbacks included. But now that’s not part of the game. You can assist him to the ground. The running backs? You can destroy him. The receivers? You can destroy them, too.”

The league’s competition committee participated in a conference call Thursday initiated by Commissioner Roger Goodell. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement after the meeting that the competition committee determined it would not change the rule or change roughing as a point of emphasis. However, Vincent also added that “to ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul.”

Thursday night’s game included no roughing the passer penalties.