Chiefs-Rams looms as the game of the year

The Governor’s Cup used to ride on the outcome of games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the then-St. Louis Rams. A lot more could be riding on it the next time these franchises get together.

The Rams have moved, as has the site of the game. Once in Missouri and this time in Mexico, the Monday night game will feature the two best offenses in football. And if what we’ve seen so far this season holds, both teams will be thriving when November 19 rolls around.

ESPN will be thriving, at least for that night. The ratings could be bigger than they have been for any Monday night game ESPN ever has televised. In fact, the ratings could be so big that the NFL may want to start prodding ESPN to do what it currently does with the wild-card playoff game: Simulcast the game on ABC.

It’s not unprecedented. In 2007, when NFL Network was still trying to establish a prominent national footprint, the league simulcast the Week 17 game between the Giants and Patriots on multiple broadcast networks.

Although anyone who wants ESPN has it, games broadcast on the traditional three-letter networks also generate bigger audiences. Rams-Chiefs could generate one of the biggest audiences since 1985, when the Dolphins hosted the then-unbeaten Bears on a Monday night in December.

The Giants-Patriots game ended up being a Super Bowl preview. Bears-Dolphins was supposed to be. (The Patriots got in the way.) It would still be a long shot that the Chiefs and Rams moved their mini-rivalry to Georgia in February. But it’s a safe bet that the looming Monday night game will be compelling, exciting, and widely consumed.