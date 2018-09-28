Chris Harris: We have to give Patrick Mahomes something he hasn’t seen

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t run into too much difficulty in his first three starts and that run would create concerns for any Week Four opponent.

Given Broncos cornerback Chris Harris‘ laments about the team’s pass defense after last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, Monday night’s matchup would seem to be an even bigger worry for Denver. Harris said it is “very easy” for opposing quarterbacks because the Broncos aren’t doing anything to disguise their coverages. He said that has to change on Monday if there’s any chance for success.

“We always want to be an attacking football team here,” Harris said, via the Broncos website. “That’s our motto here. It’s been like that ever since I’ve been here. It’s always what we’ve done: just be in attack mode, not sit back; be aggressive and give him different looks. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to try to confuse him and give him something he hasn’t seen. [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid’s played against us a lot of times, so we’ve got to try to change it up, try to trick him a couple of times.”

Despite his earlier criticism and their play in past weeks, Harris believes the Broncos “have a lot of tricks up our sleeve” to use against Mahomes, Reid and company. We’ll see how many they put on the table when it comes time to close out Week Four.