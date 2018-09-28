Cole Beasley: Cowboys WRs are getting open

Posted by Josh Alper on September 28, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Prolific passing offenses were on center stage Thursday night when Jared Goff threw for 465 yards to pace the Rams in a 38-31 win over the Vikings that came despite 422 passing yards for Kirk Cousins.

Things haven’t been close to prolific through the air for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott‘s three-game total of 498 passing yards just ekes out what those two quarterbacks did in one game and it fits into the offseason narrative that the team’s receiving corps would hold their offense back this fall.

One member of that corps says that it isn’t the fault of those players, however. Cole Beasley said anyone watching tape would see that the problem lies elsewhere.

“We’re just getting open. That’s all we can do,” Beasley said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If you watch the tape, that’s all you’ve got to do. A lot of people aren’t watching the tape. They’re just assuming. That’s fine. …It’s been working. You feel it. We’re moving the ball. I don’t know if it’s that they’re changing their defense or what but it’s working.”

Having the 31st-ranked passing offense in a league of 32 teams doesn’t really fit with the notion of working and Beasley’s assertion will have some looking to Prescott as the culprit for the lack of success. Beasley didn’t do that, saying that there are “a lot of variables” that have contributed to a rough start in Dallas.

8 responses to "Cole Beasley: Cowboys WRs are getting open

  2. When your lead dog is Cole Beasley all you gonna get is piles of poo and I am a Cowboy fan. Its 5 pedestrians try to cross a busy highway…

  3. Qb has no confidence in his accuracy and is terrified to throw an int……..those pick sixes from last year changed him…..became scared to play….first year he did not know any better and was slinging it…..he is a rpo style qb…..he needs to be in shotgun and reading downfield or an end on every play…if under center he will struggle unless he rolls out.

  4. Open doesn’t count when the QB has already been flushed
    from the pocket and running for his life or has already been tackled.
    You have to get open a lot quicker for it to count.

  5. O-Line is shaky at best which in turn affects the running game and your twitchy Qb and average at best wide receivers. And now one again Sean Lee is banged up (again)

  6. I mean they are getting open…. open 20 yards down the field thats why Dak not throwing it. I dont blame him cause its not part of his game. Dez is somewhere saying “See, I told yall… it wasn’t me. I was always open.. it wasn’t me. Yall believe me now? ah!” Still dont see why Dez not signed. Apart from his temper, ball dropping and sometimes lack of proper route running, I think he use to be open and Dak wasn’t in sync with him just like how he is not in sync with these receivers they got now. I love seeing how Dak getting exposed because we do need a new QB and Dak is not our guy for the future.

