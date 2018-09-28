Cole Beasley: Cowboys WRs are getting open

Getty Images

Prolific passing offenses were on center stage Thursday night when Jared Goff threw for 465 yards to pace the Rams in a 38-31 win over the Vikings that came despite 422 passing yards for Kirk Cousins.

Things haven’t been close to prolific through the air for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott‘s three-game total of 498 passing yards just ekes out what those two quarterbacks did in one game and it fits into the offseason narrative that the team’s receiving corps would hold their offense back this fall.

One member of that corps says that it isn’t the fault of those players, however. Cole Beasley said anyone watching tape would see that the problem lies elsewhere.

“We’re just getting open. That’s all we can do,” Beasley said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If you watch the tape, that’s all you’ve got to do. A lot of people aren’t watching the tape. They’re just assuming. That’s fine. …It’s been working. You feel it. We’re moving the ball. I don’t know if it’s that they’re changing their defense or what but it’s working.”

Having the 31st-ranked passing offense in a league of 32 teams doesn’t really fit with the notion of working and Beasley’s assertion will have some looking to Prescott as the culprit for the lack of success. Beasley didn’t do that, saying that there are “a lot of variables” that have contributed to a rough start in Dallas.