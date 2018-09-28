Colts put Joe Haeg on IR, add three from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts have added three new faces to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

The team announced that they have elevated running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and defensive end Carroll Phillips to the main roster.

McNichols’ arrival may not bode well for running back Marlon Mack‘s chances of returning to the lineup. Mack is listed as questionable with the hamstring injury that has kept him from playing in two of the team’s first three games.

Alie-Cox was a basketball player at VCU and his arrival coincides with tight end Erik Swoope, who played basketball at the University of Miami, hitting the waiver wire. The Colts also waived linebacker Skai Moore on Friday.

The final corresponding move was to place Joe Haeg on injured reserve. Haeg started two games at right tackle and one at left tackle this year, but left last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles with an ankle injury. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and cornerback Quincy Wilson have also been ruled out.