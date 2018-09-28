Getty Images

The Colts will honor Edwin Jackson’s memory Sunday.

The linebacker and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, were struck and killed by a drunk driver while standing on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on the morning of the Super Bowl.

Jackson’s family will attend Sunday’s game against the Texans, and the Colts will make a $25,000 donation to the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation. Colts players will wear an “EJ” helmet sticker, and the team’s coaches wear a pin with the same design.

“He was a happy, happy, happy man,” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said in quotes distributed by the team. “He was a joy to be around. I think a lot of guys that know him in this locker room keep him alive in their heads and in their souls. I certainly find myself thinking about him at different times, and he was such a positive member of this team. We are so lucky and grateful to get to play football, and he certainly took advantage of that. He was a joy and an honor to play with and be around.”