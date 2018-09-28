Cowboys downplay Doug Baldwin’s claim of stolen signals

Getty Images

The Cowboys offered skepticism at Doug Baldwin‘s claim that the Seahwaks diagnosed Dallas’ defensive calls by their hand signals.

“I’d be surprised if that’s true,” Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said Friday, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know what they’ve seen. I know a lot of times with experienced quarterbacks they’re able to see things pre- and post-snap. They don’t need signals.

“I’m not sure the validity of that. I think we’re very confident in how we signal and how we disguise and how we do things.”

Baldwin, who did not play in last week’s victory over the Cowboys, said Thursday that practice squad members Alex McGough and Caleb Scott were charged with studying the Cowboys’ defensive calls. The Seahawks receiver allowed that Russell Wilson benefited from knowing what coverage the Cowboys were in before throwing a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the final two minutes of the first half.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of that play, but I do think that’s something you’re always aware in all parts of your team, whether it’s verbal communication, your hand signals, just every aspect of that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “You want to make sure you’re on top of it so when the ball is snapped — no one has any advantage one way or the other against you.

“You’ve got to be able to communicate; you’ve got to be able to use words; you’ve got to be able to use signals to make sure everyone is on the same page.”