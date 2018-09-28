Darren Sproles “just not there” yet after hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Eagles will get running back Jay Ajayi back in the lineup this weekend, but Darren Sproles is set for another Sunday on the inactive list.

Sproles has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that the veteran is “just not there” when discussing his status for this week’s game against the Titans. Pederson said Sproles is “getting close,” so Week Five against the Vikings could be in the cards.

Ajay has a fracture in his back, but returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice and Pederson confirmed that Ajayi will play as long as he’s able to deal with the pain.

“It’s a ‘go as tolerated,'” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “He’s a tough kid, he’s battled through it and he’s felt fine. It might sound bad but he doesn’t want to miss another one.”

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss a second straight day of practice with an illness. Jeffery has been cleared to return from offseason shoulder surgery, but getting sick could delay his 2018 debut again.