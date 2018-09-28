Dont’a Hightower trying to get Patriots defenders on same page

Getty Images

The Patriots defense has given up more than 400 yards in each of the last two weeks, they rank 31st in the league against the run and they’ve struggled when it comes to getting off the field on third downs.

All of that has helped add up to a 1-2 record and it led to a little extra work for linebacker Dont'a Hightower this week. The veteran Patriots starter was spotted having extended conversations with several defensive teammates in the locker room and said the goal was to make sure “all 11 guys can be on the same page” when they hit the field on Sunday.

“It’s real important,” Hightower said, via the Boston Herald. “Not that we’re lacking it, but it’s something that we’ve really taken more a hands-on [approach] and we’re trying be a lot more detailed in it. We put it upon ourselves to kind of split up and spend more time on it — and it kind of went on a little longer than we wanted to — but it’s really just trying to get everything down pat. When everybody knows exactly what everybody else is doing, we’re able to play faster.”

Sunday’s game against the Dolphins will provide evidence about whether the Patriots have been able to find the right answers to their defensive shortcomings.