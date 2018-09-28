Drew Stanton will back up Baker Mayfield this week

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor is traveling with the Browns to Oakland, but he will not suit up for the game Sunday.

Instead, Drew Stanton will serve as Baker Mayfield‘s backup this week, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns list Taylor as questionable with his concussion and back issues after he was limited again in Friday’s practice.

Stanton took all the backup reps in practice this week, according to Cabot.

“He’s been tremendous,” Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley said. “He’s a unique, unique quarterback. He has insight that I haven’t seen from very many guys. He has a unique feel for how to deal with Tyrod and how he deals with the young guys, whether it was [former Browns quarterback] Brogan [Roback] or it was Baker. It’s a great situation for a young guy to be developing in.”

Stanton, a 12-year pro who has 17 career starts, was inactive for the first three games.