Falcons defense making plenty of adjustments

Getty Images

The Falcons went from the league’s healthiest teams to one of the hardest-hit by injuries in a hurry.

And now after losing three key defensive starters to injured reserve in the first three weeks, they’re forced into making adjustments big and small.

In three weeks, the Falcons have placed middle linebacker Deion Jones and starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen on injured reserve.

“I think everybody knows what expected of them,” linebacker DeVondre Campbell said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “With them guys being down, that means I have a little bit more responsibility, but it’s not (anything) that I can’t handle. Just have to take it a day at a time.”

The biggest immediate change for Campbell is that he’ll wear the green dot on his helmet, signifying he’ll be the one relaying signals from coaches to the defense. That’s Jones’ normal job, and Campbell has had to fill in once before.

“It’s nothing; it’s easy to me,” Campbell said. “I’ve done it before, so it’s not like it’s a big adjustment.”

With three years starting in Dan Quinn’s system, he’s best-equipped to handle the communications aspect. But replacing all the talent lost on that defense is something the Falcons can’t do so easily.