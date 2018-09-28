Falcons get Takk McKinley back, Devonta Freeman out

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t have running back Devonta Freeman again this week, but they will get a key defensive contributor back.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that defensive end Takkarist McKinley would be available for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

McKinley missed last week’s overtime loss the Saints because of a groin injury, and the Falcons can use any good news they can get defensively.

They’ve already had to put both starting safeties (Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen) and middle linebacker Deion Jones on IR this season.

The Falcons will be without Freeman (knee), defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin), and cornerback Justin Bethel (knee).