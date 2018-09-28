Giants place Jonathan Stewart on IR, promote Jawill Davis

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have placed veteran running back Jonathan Stewart on injured reserve. Earlier Friday, the team listed Stewart as out of Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Stewart joined the Giants in the offeason after 10 years in Carolina, where he departed as the Panthers’ career rushing leader with 7,318 yards and 1,699 carries.

He played in all three games with the Giants but was third on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman. Stewart had only six carries for 17 yards.

The Giants needed Stewart’s roster spot to replace wideout Cody Latimer, who won’t play Sunday because of a knee injury. The team promoted undrafted rookie Jawill Davis from the practice squad.

Davis originally signed with the Giants on May 10 out of Bethune-Cookman, where he made 106 receptions for 1,692 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.