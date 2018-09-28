Giants rule out five, including Olivier Vernon and Eli Apple

Getty Images

Linebacker Olivier Vernon looked like he might be on track to make his 2018 debut this week when he took part in practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vernon was back on the sideline Friday, however, and his first game action of the year will have to wait at least another week. Vernon, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since August, was one of five players ruled out by the team for this weekend’s game against the Saints.

Cornerback Eli Apple is also out. It’s the second game in a row that he’ll miss with a groin injury. B.W. Webb played every snap against Houston last week and will try to slow down Drew Brees in Apple’s place.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Cody Latimer has a knee injury and running back Jonathan Stewart has a foot issue. They’ll both miss the game along with tight end Evan Engram, who sprained his MCL last Sunday and is expected to be out a while longer.