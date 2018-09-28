Golden Tate, Jarrad Davis added to Lions injury report Friday

Getty Images

Friday additions to the injury report aren’t particularly common and they are rarely a great sign for a player’s chances of contributing over the weekend, so Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker Jarrad Davis may not be in line for a big game against the Cowboys.

Tate was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited in Friday’s practice by a hip injury. He’s been listed as questionable to play in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Davis has the same listing and same sequence of events as Tate, although it is a knee injury that contributed to his diminished status.

If they do miss the game, they’ll join defensive end Ziggy Ansah on the inactive list. Ansah will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury after being ruled out on Friday.