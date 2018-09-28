Greg Olsen: Eric Reid could contribute by next week

Getty Images

The Panthers needed a safety. And the Panthers signed a safety, in the form of former first-round draft pick Eric Reid.

New teammate Greg Olsen, appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, suggested that Reid could be ready to go as soon as next Sunday, following Carolina’s annual week off.

“I think it happened at a good time bringing him in during the bye week,” Olsen said. “Kind of get a head start on prepping to hopefully be able to contribute really quickly, as maybe as early as next week. So we’ll see how he practice goes when we start back up on Monday but I’m sure he’s happy to be back in the league and kind of have that behind him and we’re happy to have him.”

Olsen said he’d heard “whispers” about the team possibly adding Reid. Those whispers could end up being a roar, if Reid can play for the Panthers like he has in the past.

“Got to see him yesterday,” Olsen said. “I was at the facility doing some of my rehab and treatment and he was in for his physical, so I got to visit with him for a quick minute. . . . Here’s a guy who can really help us. Here’s a guy from all measures of everyone who knows him, who knows him personally as a teammate and just as a friend, says nothing but great things about him and speaks very highly of him. Guys like Torrey Smith and those guys who have played with him out in San Francisco have nothing but great things to say about him as a person and of course we all know what he’s done as a player. So we’re looking forward to having him we think he can really help us and just getting another veteran presence in that secondary with some of the young guys that we’ve had come on strong this year I think will make our defense better.”

At a time when the Panthers have had plenty of injuries, Reid won’t make the defense any worse. And with Carolina caught in a three-way tie atop the NFC South, anything that can help them on the field will help them in the standings.