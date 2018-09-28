Jared Goff, franchise quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on September 28, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
When the Eagles and the Rams got together last December, the consensus was that the second pick in the 2016 draft (Carson Wentz) had become a franchise quarterback, and that the first pick in the 2016 (Jared Goff) hadn’t. This morning, and in light of the injury suffered by Wentz in that game from last December, would anyone take Wentz over Goff?

And don’t give me the “Goff has Sean McVay” nonsense. Wentz has Doug Pederson. Most franchise quarterbacks enjoy above average to great coaching. And that helps franchise quarterbacks become even greater.

What football witnessed last night from Goff was greatness.

“I think just a comfort level,” McVay told reporters after the 38-31 win over Minnesota. “I think he’s got such a great command right now and you know he’s intentional about getting better. [Quarterbacks coach] Zac Taylor has done a great job with him. Really just having him make sure that he has an ownership of the game plan, understands what we’re trying to get done and you know that constant dialogue, that communication that we talk about being on the same page. At the end of the day I think he’s just thrown the ball extremely well. When things are in rhythm he’s been outstanding, giving guys a chance to run after the catch. Then you look at a couple of plays where we ended up running some bootlegs. He’s going to his left, getting his shoulders around, hitting [Brandin] Cooks in stride, hitting Robert Woods, so there’s a handful of plays that he made tonight that are just a great player making great plays, but then also when things were there in rhythm I thought he was outstanding.”

Goff, a mild-mannered, soft-spoken gunslinger who will rip out the heart of a defense and show it to them, was mild-mannered and soft spoken after he ripped out the heart of the Vikings defense and showed it to them.

“It felt pretty good all night,” Goff said after the win that moved his team to 4-0. “I thought we did a great job protecting, as we’ve done most of the season this year and, really, all of the season this year. Just keeping me upright and anytime that happens, we’ve got such good guys on the outside and try to get the ball in their hands and let them make plays. Tonight, we were able to do that.”

On one of the most impressive throws anyone will make — a pigskin through the eye of a needle touchdown throw to Cooper Kupp — Goff was humble.

“You know, kind of taking a little bit of a chance there and got away with it, but that’s what happens when you’ve got good players,” Goff said. “I trust Cooper [Kupp] and he ran right through it. Wasn’t sure if he was in bounds or not, but he made a good catch on it. I think that just shows kind of my trust in him.”

Every year, Goff has gotten better. Every week this season, Goff has gotten better. And the Rams have gotten better. Last night, he generated the oddly-precise perfect passer rating of 158.3, completing 26 of 43 throws for 465 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

And it actually looked like Goff would do even better than that, based on the first half of the game. He finished the second quarter with 251 yards and four touchdowns, putting him in position to challenge the all-time single-game yardage record (554 from former Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin, in 1951) and the all-time single-game passing touchdown record (seven, from multiple players).

It looked a lot like the football equivalent of the basketball team that used to play in the venue located near the team’s new stadium in Inglewood.

“I don’t know,” Goff told reporters after the game with a laugh. “I wasn’t alive.”

He is now, and what a time it is to be alive and be an NFL fan. There’s a golden age of young quarterbacks, from Goff to Wentz to Patrick Mahomes to Baker Mayfield to Josh Allen to Sam Darnold to Deshaun Watson to Josh Rosen (maybe) to Lamar Jackson (maybe) to Dak Prescott (maybe) to whoever else keeps emerging from a pipeline that is suddenly bubbling more crude than Jed Clampett’s back 40.

  1. Goff played like Nick Foles in a Super Bowl last night.
    But seriously, Goff was great last year too.
    The Rams were scary last year too.
    People didn’t want to believe it apparently.

  5. I love how Jeff Fisher got totally dissed without mentioning his name by one of the announcers. (I was tired and forgot which).

    Cousins really does need to step up in the pocket. That’s (great) QBing 101. He steps up twice in that game and they might have won.

  6. “There’s a golden age of young quarterbacks, from Goff to Wentz to Patrick Mahomes to Baker Mayfield to Josh Allen to Sam Darnold to Deshaun Watson to Josh Rosen (maybe) to Lamar Jackson (maybe) to Dak Prescott (maybe)…”
    ————
    The only QBs listed you can count on are Wentz and Goff. Dak has shown himself to be average at best and Watson needs to show more than half of a great rookie season.

    Mayfield has played just over a half, Mahomes 4 games, Darnold 3, Rosen and Jackson 0….No doubt a couple of these guys will be out of the league in a few years (just as as every draft class goes). We just dont know which ones yet. Some may be great…but to call it a golden age due to the potential of these guys who havent played more than a few games is ridiculous.

  12. Goff is great but let us never forget based on what he’s done over the last year and change what a horrible coach Jeff Fisher was.

  16. I’m not going to lie, I thought he was going to be a total bust. He’s proved me wrong.

    However, at the same time…..so little defense is even played in this league anymore that it’s very very conducive for basically any QB to have considerable success.

  17. It’s great to see the Rams scouting department at work. They did their homework on Goff before selecting him and now that homework is paying off. Now, if they would just wear the simple white and blue of the 1960s Rams, I’d be in heaven!

  21. Im ready for the old guard to start retiring, names wont be mentioned, and the new guard to start making names for themselves. There are some good young bunch of QBs that could be this generations Elway, Marino, or even Brady and Montana.
    I think now what the league needs most is more good coaches. I dont see many new coaches that are all that good.

  22. The funny part is, for YEARS all we heard about from the “experts” was Andrew Luck as the next Chosen One. Now most of us wouldn’t trade Wentz, Goff, Mayfield, Mahomes, Darnold, Watson, or even Allen for him. Just again goes to show, its all a crapshoot

  23. I think it safe to remove Dak Prescott from the Golden Age discussion. The one year he looked good, he had a good offensive line & running game, therefore he was able to look better than he actually is. He is a game manager at best and not even a good one from what he showed last year and this year so far.

  24. People can call Goff a system QB all they want, but there aren’t many quarterbacks that could constantly make the throws that Goff was making last night even going back to last week. From hitting Kupp in stride on his 1st touchdown, to the absolutely beautiful placed ball to Kupp in the back of the endzone over two defenders, the deep ball to Cooks, and the TD to Woods. Then last week the throw to Higbee against the sideline over the defender, the perfectly placed ball last week to Woods against the sideline between two defenders.

  25. Actual Truth is the League has changed a LOT. Every QB is putting up big numbers. can’t tell the difference between WR 20 and WR 50 in the WR Rankings from week to week. it’s a joke that average QB’s are putting up 300 and 400 yd games on a regular basis. Over 500 yds in a SB by the losing QB seriously?? Goff is good you still need talent and competence but the numbers are really over the top

  26. NFL spells no defense except for those two Pa. teams. Jacksonville plays defense until it gets cold. Chicago is a one man show. Titans are about to be exposed.

  27. Overreact much? Goff is good for sure, but something tells me all you did was look at the stat line. He made a few beautiful throws but the Vikings forgot to show up last night and they sure forgot to actually cover the receivers. Guys were WIDE open, even PFT could have made those throws.

  28. Not much relevance to the question. Any team would be happy with either Wentz or Goff. Neither has a glaring weakness and you can win with both.

  30. I’m absolutely dying laughing at this line…… “Goff, a mild-mannered, soft-spoken gunslinger who will rip out the heart of a defense and show it to them, was mild-mannered and soft spoken after he ripped out the heart of the Vikings defense and showed it to them.”

  31. When he was drafted I told people I was ok with either Wentz or Goff coming to my Eagles. Goff was tough to take such a beating at Cal and he still thrived. I just personally liked Wentz’s physical attributes and intangibles better. Glad they’re both doing well. Can’t wait until they go head to head. Should be good.

  32. bworacle says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:09 am
    Just proves that Jeff Fisher teams are where QBs go to kill their careers. Helps to have a coach who knows offense.
    —‘
    I always wonder how great Steve McNair would have been if he had a better coach. He went from Air McNair in college where he passed for a ton of yards to a good QB that I think too many hits in the NFL. A better coach would have design plays that helped him evolve into an elite passer. But Fisher seemed ok with bland offenses that forced a big strapping McNair to be essentially a physical running back. Speaking of running backs Fisher ran Eddie George into the ground with his bland 400+ carries a season run up the gut offense. Eddie averaged 3.9 carries per carry for his career but he was a better back than that. Gurley was headed down the same path before Fisher got fired.

