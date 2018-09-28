Joe Mixon and Billy Price out, but Bengals otherwise healthy

Getty Images

Joe Mixon might feel “great,” but he’s going to have to wait at least one more week to prove it on the field.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals listed the running back and center Billy Price out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

The Bengals didn’t even give anyone else an injury designation, meaning they’ll have a full complement of players this week.

There was some initial concern about wide receiver A.J. Green (groin), but he is apparently ready to return after missing the second half last week. The lack of a designation also means defensive end Michael Johnson (knee) is ready to return.