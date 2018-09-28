Kirk Cousins isn’t losing confidence

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 422 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday night, which marked the second time in the last three weeks that he’s crossed the 400-yard mark.

It also marked the third time in the last three weeks that a game ended without the Vikings getting a win. The 38-31 loss to the Rams dropped the Vikings to 1-2-1 through the first quarter of the season and led to questions for Cousins about whether he had the same confidence in the team that he did when he signed in the offseason.

Cousins cited his first meeting with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen while saying that his feelings about the team haven’t wavered.

“When I met [Diggs and Thielen] in April, we threw on the field and I said, ‘These guys can play,'” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “So I don’t know that that was going to change regardless of how we did in the first four games. I think that certainly we can move the football. We just got to turn it into wins.”

Cousins said the team will have “a tremendous sense of urgency” when they get back to work, which is the the bare minimum one could expect with a game in Philadelphia and the prospect of a fourth straight week without a win on deck for the Vikings.