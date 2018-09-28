LeSean McCoy officially questionable

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has already declared himself ready to play.

Officially, they have to list him on the report.

McCoy was one of four Bills listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers. He’s been limited all week in practice, but declared Wednesday that he was playing despite the rib injury that kept him out of last week’s win over the Vikings. (And yes, it’s still amazing that they beat the Vikings under any circumstance, much less without McCoy.)

The Bills also listed tight ends Charles Clay and Jason Croom as questionable, along with running back Marcus Murphy.