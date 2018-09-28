Matt Breida a game-time decision for Sunday

Getty Images

Matt Breida is tied for the league lead in rushing along with Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

But Brieda does not sound optimistic about remaining there after Sunday, with a knee injury possibly keeping him out.

“I’ve got to feel comfortable. It’s a long season,” Breida said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 49ers list Breida as questionable after he was limited in Friday’s practice. Breida also was limited Wednesday but returned for a full practice Thursday.

Breida expects to be a game-time decision, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan agrees.

“Just to see how he feels on game day,” Shanahan said. “He’s been up and down a little bit this week. He got a little bit more [Thursday]. We kept him limited [Friday] just trying to manage the wear and tear. But questionable is better than doubtful, so hoping it works out.”

Complicating matters for the 49ers at the running back position is the status of Alfred Morris. He also is questionable with a knee injury.

The 49ers ruled out guard Joshua Garnett (toe) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf). Safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) is doubtful.

Safety Adrian Colbert (hip) is questionable.