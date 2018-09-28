Mike Zimmer: Anywhere I’ve coached, we’ve never been this poor in pass coverage

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is in his fifth season as a head coach and was a defensive coordinator for 14 years before that. And ye’s never been as down on his pass defense as he is right now.

After the Rams’ passing offense ran wild on the Vikings’ secondary on Thursday night, Zimmer said he’s never had a defense play like this.

“Probably anywhere I’ve ever been, I’ve never been this poor in pass coverage,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to have to look at everything we’re doing and get back to doing things correctly.”

Zimmer said his defense has been digging holes for the team all season.

“I’ve been concerned all year long,” Zimmer said. “We have not played well defensively.”

The Vikings had Super Bowl aspirations but are now 1-2-1. The defense needs to turn things around in a hurry if they’re going to avoid a major disappointment of a season.