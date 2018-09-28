Mike Zimmer: We’re going to shore up some things and go from there

Posted by Josh Alper on September 28, 2018, 5:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday night that his team’s pass defense was as poor as he’s ever seen and added that he’s “been concerned all year long” about the overall defensive play.

On Friday, Zimmer’s concern remains but he made it clear that he’s not panicked about the team’s 1-2-1 start to the season. Zimmer said he believes that the Vikings will be able to beat anyone “if we put it all together,” but knows that it may take some time before that happens.

“I mean, I figured that was going to be the case,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website. “Everybody forgets we were 2-2 last year at this time. We’ll just keep fighting and playing. Just because everybody expected us to be 4-0 at this time or whatever doesn’t mean that’s realistic. We’re just going to keep fighting, and we’re going to shore up some things, continue to get better and go from there.”

The Vikings will get a few extra days to prepare before heading to Philadelphia in Week Five and the schedule than eases up a bit for a couple of weeks with games against the Cardinals and Jets. They then move on to face the Saints to wrap up the first half of the season and hopes for the same kind of success they enjoyed last season may go unrealized if everything hasn’t fallen into place by then.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Mike Zimmer: We’re going to shore up some things and go from there

  2. I’m a Vikings fan and saying to “shore up some things” is sort of like saying they’re going to plug the dam up with their their fingers.

    The last half of the saints game and the entire NFC championship game were no fluke, Zimmer had the entire offseason to get things corrected.

  4. Stop blitzing Harrison Smith! Every time they sent him the Vikings gave up a touchdown.

    I agree with blitzing safeties but I’d rather send Sendejo who can hit hard but can’t cover.

  9. Alan Light says:
    4-3-1 at the half, 11-5 end of season…no panic here….
    Wow, how are you going to eliminate the tie?

  15. “the schedule than eases up a bit for a couple of weeks with games against the Cardinals and Jets. ” The trouble is that it eased up a bit a week ago against the Bills, and look how that turned out. I am not prepared to say the sky is falling, but I am getting that sinking feeling that this is not an easy fix. Too many teams now have exploited this defense going back to last year. It is hard to believe this is simply a player out of position or a mistake on a read. On top of that, our D line got man handled by Buffalo as well. I don’t know what is wrong, I don’t know enough football for that, but I fear that that the weak areas of this defense are now common knowledge and if that is the case, we will need a lot more than cleaning up some things. Here’s hoping my football knowledge is is faulty on this one and the sky isn’t falling.

  17. wiscoregon2 says:

    September 28, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    That score was surprising considering the Vikings have the best defense ever assembled.

    ——-

    You clowns really need to stop saying that. No Vikings fans have said that, it’s only Packers saying that. And last year the Vikings had the number 1 ranked defense. That’s simply the numbers, that isn’t something Vikings fans are just making up. And shouldn’t you be worried about your own team? Didn’t you just lose to the Redskins?

    But on the topic, as a Vikings fan, I’m very afraid. Since the 2nd half of that Saints game it’s a completely different defense, but it’s the same guys. It’s not like it’s a new revamped defense with a new coach or something. They just all of a sudden can’t cover guys…

  18. I’ve told my wife after games like Thursday and the previous Sunday that I can understand when a team loses by being out-coached, don’t have good players, or injuries.

    What drives me nuts is losing due to bonehead play, stupid mistakes, and a lack of effort. You can chalk up the Buffalo loss mostly to 3 unnecessary penalties early on. They were down 17-0 in less than 8 minutes. It never got better.

    Thursday is another matter. How do you put a LB on a WR and expect him to cover? Barr got torched at least three times. Guys were out of position repeatedly. After a while, you can’t even get upset anymore. You just scratch your head and turn it off.

  19. Shore a few things up? Offensive line, running game, secondary and LBs, run defense, lack of a pass rush, fumbling quarterback, a terrible coach and the inability to show up for the big games – like NFC championship game. Other than that, the Vikes are pretty much golden.

  20. They just need to get their chemistry going. And in place. And really just need to correct some things. Kirk Cousins can’t do it by himself. Need help out there.

  21. Rams great defense gave up 31 !!! to a team that only got 6 against the Bills,what does that say about Rams D ?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!