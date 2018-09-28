Mike Zimmer: We’re going to shore up some things and go from there

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday night that his team’s pass defense was as poor as he’s ever seen and added that he’s “been concerned all year long” about the overall defensive play.

On Friday, Zimmer’s concern remains but he made it clear that he’s not panicked about the team’s 1-2-1 start to the season. Zimmer said he believes that the Vikings will be able to beat anyone “if we put it all together,” but knows that it may take some time before that happens.

“I mean, I figured that was going to be the case,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website. “Everybody forgets we were 2-2 last year at this time. We’ll just keep fighting and playing. Just because everybody expected us to be 4-0 at this time or whatever doesn’t mean that’s realistic. We’re just going to keep fighting, and we’re going to shore up some things, continue to get better and go from there.”

The Vikings will get a few extra days to prepare before heading to Philadelphia in Week Five and the schedule than eases up a bit for a couple of weeks with games against the Cardinals and Jets. They then move on to face the Saints to wrap up the first half of the season and hopes for the same kind of success they enjoyed last season may go unrealized if everything hasn’t fallen into place by then.