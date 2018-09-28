Myles Garrett isn’t willing to risk injury to avoid flag

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is as mystified as many other defensive players about how he’s supposed to tackle.

But he knows he’s not going the William Hayes route.

Citing the Dolphins defensive end who tore his ACL while trying to avoid landing on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Garrett said he can’t change the way he plays.

“I’m not willing to tear something to lay [the quarterback] on the ground like he’s a child,” Garrett said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Carr himself suggested something was amiss, saying he wished Hayes had landed on him, and other quarterbacks have expressed degrees of dismay about the way rules were written. And Garrett said if quarterbacks agreed with him, there was a problem.

“Maybe the [people running the league] should put on pads and try it to see how well it works for them,” he said.

Of course, the league can trot out executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent as evidence of consulting with pads-wearers, but Garrett’s complaints probably won’t stop just because a former cornerback is the one advancing the cause.