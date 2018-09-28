Patriots work out Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Former Ravens first-rounder Breshad Perriman has made the rounds, and his latest stop is with one of the neediest teams in the league at his position.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Perriman worked out for the Patriots today.

Their lack of reliable targets has been obvious during Julian Edelman‘s suspension, which they have one more week of. In his absence, teams have been able to double-team tight end Rob Gronkowski with impunity.

Of course, it’s reasonable to wonder what Perriman might do to change that.

He had 43 catches in three seasons with the Ravens, who released him at final cuts. He worked out for the Bills, Giants, Eagles, and Jets, and spent a week in Washington after his workout was temporarily fruitful. He was cut before playing in a game.