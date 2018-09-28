Ravens expect C.J. Mosley will play Sunday night

Getty Images

The Ravens and Steelers will renew their animosities on Sunday night in Pittsburgh and the Ravens expect to have one of their defensive starters back in the lineup.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley did not play in last weekend’s victory over the Broncos due to a bone bruise to his knee that he suffered in Week Two against the Bengals. He was able to practice in limited fashion one days before getting ruled out last week and has moved up to full participation this time around.

On Friday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he saw no reason why Mosley will not be back in the starting lineup on Sunday night. Harbaugh said he felt the same way about defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has been dealing with a foot injury.

There’s less certainty about the plan for tight end Hayden Hurst. The first-round pick returned to work this week after having foot surgery in August and Harbaugh said it will be a medical decision whether he plays his first regular season game.