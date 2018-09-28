Report: Daniel Te’o-Neshiem had Grade 2 CTE, died with alcohol, pills in system

Getty Images

It’s been nearly a year since former Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Daniel Te’o-Nesheim died at the age of 30 last October in Hawaii.

The former third-round pick of the Eagles in 2010 out of the University of Washington had been coaching at his alma mater Hawaii Preparatory Academy.

According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Te’o-Nesheim’s died after a night of drinking at a friend’s house and had a mixture of alcohol and pills in his system. His family has also learned that Te’o-Nesheim suffered from Grade 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

Te’o-Nesheim had attempted to receive Line of Duty benefits from the NFL for a myriad of injuries sustained during his playing career. He’d had shoulder surgery, knee surgery, multiple right ankle injuries, a ruptured finger, pinched nerves in his neck, a sore back and several documented concussions. The NFL had denied Te’o-Nesheim those benefits before awarding them posthumously to his family upon appeal.

The doctors who evaluated Te’o-Neshiem’s brain and diagnosed the CTE reported his brain showed signs of “approximately 100 concussions, all from contact sports, 10 with loss of consciousness.”