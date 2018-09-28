Report: Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott lost tip of finger caught in helmet

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings had to turn to a backup long snapper David Morgan for a pair of special teams snaps on Thursday as regular long snapper Kevin McDermott had to exit the game due to an injury.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, McDermott lost part of the pinky finger on his left hand after getting it caught in a helmet. He had to go to the locker room to get stitches before returning to the game.

In looking at replays of the play McDermott appeared to get hurt – Dan Bailey‘s 37-yard field goal that bounced through off the right upright – McDermott’s hand appeared to get caught between Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and the helmet of Vikings offensive lineman Tom Compton. McDermott immediately grabs his left hand after the play and missed the next two special teams snaps while getting his hand addressed.

Reshad Johnson lost part of a finger playing safety for the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. Ronnie Lott had part of his left pinky amputated after the 1985 after having it broken in a game. It’s an injury that can happen on the football field, though somewhat rare.