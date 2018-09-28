Robert Woods’ home burglarized during game

Getty Images

Rams receiver Robert Woods returned home Thursday night to find his home burglarized, USA Today reports.

According to a police report obtained by USA Today from the Los Angeles Police Department, three suspects broke a window in the back of Woods’ San Fernando Valley home. The burglars were spotted leaving the residence, with all three wearing hoodies.

Woods reported property stolen, but the value is unknown.

Woods caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ victory over the Vikings.