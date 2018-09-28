Saints cut Jonathan Williams

Getty Images

The Saints’ promotion of Dwayne Washington from the practice squad meant someone had to go. That someone is running back Jonathan Williams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Saints have cut Williams to make room for Washington.

Williams played 18 offensive snaps in the Saints’ three games, with four touches for 1 yard.

The Saints cut Williams out of the preseason but re-signed him to the 53-player roster before the season opener.

He played 11 games for the Bills in 2016 and spent part of last season on the Broncos’ practice squad and part of the season with the Saints. But he appeared in no games in 2017.