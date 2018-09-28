Saints will promote Dwayne Washington from practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints are set to get Mark Ingram back on the roster after Week Four, but they made a move to bolster their backfield ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will promote former Lions running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad. Alvin Kamara is the starter for New Orleans with Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams on the roster behind him.

Washington was a 2016 seventh-round pick and ran 110 times for 309 yards and a touchdown in 17 games for the Lions the last two seasons.

Gillislee and Williams have run 17 times for 37 yards in their 38 combined snaps in place of Kamara this season.