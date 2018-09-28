Seahawks “really excited” for Doug Baldwin’s return this weekend

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin proclaimed himself ready to play in Week Four when he spoke to reporters on Thursday and head coach Pete Carroll did the same on Friday.

Baldwin played 11 snaps in Week One before leaving with the knee injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. He has practiced on a limited basis twice this week, however, and Carroll said on KIRO that he’s seen enough to know Baldwin is good to go against the Cardinals.

“He looked great,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “He was explosive. The suddenness that we have come to love in his play was there. He caught the ball great. You could just feel he and [quarterback Russell Wilson] hooking up on different stuff. Russ was so confident throwing him the football in his routes, so we’re really excited for him to play in this game.”

The Seahawks were able to get their first win of the season against the Cowboys last weekend and having their top receiver back will be a plus as they try to even their record ahead of a Week Five meeting with the Rams.