Terrance Williams absent from practice for a “personal day”

Getty Images

When Dez Bryant was injured in 2015, the Cowboys gave Terrance Williams his chance as the No. 1 wideout. Williams, though, didn’t prove to be that, and it came as a surprise during the 2017 offeseason when they chose to re-sign him.

Williams now is the Cowboys’ most expensive wideout, counting $4.75 million against their salary cap. Yet, he has become a non-factor.

Many wondered whether the Cowboys would move on from Williams after they signed Brice Butler last week. They haven’t yet, but the Cowboys could choose not to use him this week. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Thursday the team would shorten the rotation at the position Sunday.

Whatever the reason, Williams did not attend practice Friday for a “personal day,” according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Williams has not appeared on the injury report this week.

He is facing possible discipline from the league for a May incident when he was arrested for public intoxication after crashing his Lamborghini into a light pole and fleeing the scene.

Williams has played all 83 possible games in his career but started only two games this season and has played only 39 snaps. Most of his snaps came on running downs, with the Cowboys taking him off the field in their three- and four-receiver sets.

He has three targets and two catches for 18 yards.