Titans promote DL Darius Kilgo from practice squad

Getty Images

The Titans opened a roster spot on Thursday when the released wide receiver Rishard Matthews and they filled it with a defensive lineman on Friday.

The team announced that Darius Kilgo has been promoted from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Kilgo signed with the Titans 10 days ago.

Kilgo entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2015. He played in 18 games during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and recorded 11 tackles. He was released in November 2016 and has since spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars and Texans without seeing any regular season action.

Kilgo’s arrival gives the Titans six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster.