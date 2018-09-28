Trevone Boykin indicted on aggravated assault charge

Getty Images

Former Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was indicted Friday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Shabrika Bailey, Boykin’s girlfriend, told police in March that Boykin attacked her, choked her and left her in a puddle of blood with a broken jaw. Boykin, 24, was arrested March 21 and released from jail on a $25,000 bond the next night.

Police detectives in Mansfield, Texas, obtained a video from inside Boykin’s residence that has images of the assault, according to a report obtained by the newspaper.

Boykin has denied the allegations.