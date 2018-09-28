Tyreek Hill named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s community work was honored by the NFLPA last week and one of his teammates found his way into the spotlight this week.

The NFLPA announced that Tyreek Hill has been named their Community MVP this week in recognition of volunteer work he did at a Kansas City food pantry. Hill helped to deliver food to 125 families who use the Hope WRK pantry.

“I want to use my platform to help others, make a difference, and see that difference paid forward,” Hill said in a release from the NFLPA. “When I was a kid, I helped bag groceries at the local store. Now being in the position I am, I’m grateful to stand here, make people smile and lend them a hand.”

Hill joins Kelce, Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon as honorees this season. All receive a $10,000 donation to their foundation or chosen charity and are eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.