Vikings-Rams generates eight-percent ratings spike

Getty Images

FOX and the NFL got lucky on Thursday night with a great matchup — a matchup great enough to hold its own against an evening of TV news consumption following one of the most compelling political hearings in recent memory.

Via John Ourand of SportsBusiness Daily, the Vikings-Rams game generated a 10.7 overnight rating. That’s an eight-percent increase from last year’s Week Four Thursday night game between the Bears and the Packers.

Ourand notes that the spike in ratings looks even better when considering that the combined rating for the three major cable-news networks (MSNBC, FOX News, CNN) averaged 8.3, a 77-percent climb for the comparable night in 2017, 84-percent more than the comparable night in 2016, and 144-percent higher than the comparable night in 2015.

So that’s good news for the NFL. But it’s also a clear example of how and when big ratings will emerge. It’s not the network. It’s not the broadcasters. It’s not anything but the game. The better the game, the more compelling the teams, the more interesting the players, the more people will watch.