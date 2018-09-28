Vita Vea could make debut Sunday

AP

Buccaneers first-round pick Vita Vea returned to practice last week for the first time since injuring his calf in August and the defensive tackle could play for the first time as a professional this Sunday.

Vea was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, which led head coach Dirk Koetter to say, via the Tampa Bay Times, that the rookie “does have a chance” to play against the Bears. Vea moved up to a full workload to close out the week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

Getting Vea back would be a plus under any circumstances, but his return would be particularly helpful with Beau Allen ruled out due to a foot injury.

They also have several banged up players in the secondary. Safety Jordan Whitehead and two cornerbacks — Carlton Davis and Marcus Williams — are listed as questionable.