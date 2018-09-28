Week Four injury report roundup

AP

Week Four of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Lions at Cowboys

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) is out for the third straight week. WR Golden Tate (hip) and LB Jarrad Davis (knee) were added to the injury report Friday and both are listed as questionable. TE Michael Roberts (knee) has also been ruled out.

LB Sean Lee (hamstring) will not play for the Cowboys. DT Maliek Collins (knee) and C Travis Frederick (illness) are also out while WR Cole Beasley (ankle) and DT Antwaun Woods (groin) are questionable.

Dolphins at Patriots

LB Chase Allen (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee) and TE A.J. Derby (foot) didn’t practice all week and won’t play for the Dolphins on Sunday. WR DeVante Parker (quad) joins DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), DE Cameron Wake (knee) and T Sam Young (shoulder) in the questionable category. All but Parker were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The Patriots listed more than a fifth of their roster as questionable for Sunday’s home game. OT Marcus Cannon (calf), S Patrick Chung (concussion), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (hip), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), LB Brandon King (foot), and CB Eric Rowe (groin) make up the sizable contingent.

Eagles at Titans

RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) is out again for the Eagles and S Rodney McLeod (knee) is expected to miss the season after having surgery. RB Corey Clement (quadricep), LB Nathan Gerry (groin) and WR Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder) are listed as questionable.

T Dennis Kelly (illness) and RB David Fluellen (groin) were ruled out by the Titans. QB Blaine Gabbert (concussion) is questionable. Austin Davis will back up Marcus Mariota if Gabbert can’t go.

Bengals at Falcons

RB Joe Mixon (knee) and C Billy Price (foot) will miss another game for the Bengals. No one else from the team got an injury designation.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (knee) is out for a third straight game. CB Justin Bethel (knee) and DE Derrick Shelby (groin) will also sit this one out.

Buccaneers at Bears

DT Vita Vea (calf) could make his NFL debut after drawing a questionable tag from the Bucs. DT Beau Allen (foot) will not play, however. CB Carlton Davis (groin), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, hamstring) and CB Marcus Williams (hamstring) are also questionable.

The Beard ruled out CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring) and WR Anthony Miller (shoulder). Everyone else is set to play.

Bills at Packers

RB LeSean McCoy (rib) heads up a list of four questionable Bills, but he said this week that he is going to play. TE Charles Clay (shoulder, hip), TE Jason Croom (knee) and RB Marcus Murphy (rib) round out the group.

The Packers have five questionable players of their own and QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) is again in that group. Rodgers should play, but we’ll wait to find out about WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), CB Kevin King (groin), LB Nick Perry (concussion) and S Josh Jones (ankle). G Justin McCray (shoulder) is doubtful to play.

Texans at Colts

WR DeAndre Hopkins (thumb, ankle, hamstring) is the biggest name on the Texans injury report. He is listed as questionable along with cornerbacks Kayvon Webster (not injury related) and Shareece Wright (shoulder).

LT Antony Castonzo (hamstring) has yet to play for the Colts this season and that won’t change Sunday. TE Jack Doyle (hip), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf and CB Quincy Wilson (concussion) are also out. S Clayton Geathers (knee), RB Marlon Mack (hamstring) and LB Anthony Walker (groin) were tagged as questionable to play.

Jets at Jaguars

The Jets could have S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) in the lineup for the first time this year after listing him as questionable. TE Neal Sterling (concussion) and WR Charone Peake (hamstring) are out while S Doug Middleton (knee, finger) and CB Buster Skrine (knee) share the questionable category with Maye.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable after missing two straight games. G A.J. Cann (triceps) is also questionable and CB D.J. Hayden (toe) is out.

Seahawks at Cardinals

The Seahawks list WR Doug Baldwin (knee) as questionable, but everyone in Seattle says he’s playing. RB Chris Carson (hip), S Delano Hill (hamstring) and DE Dion Jordan (hip) have the same tag. OL Ethan Pocic (ankle) and RB C.J. Prosise (abdomen) are doubtful to play, so they’ll likely join DE Rasheem Greene (ankle) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) on the inactive list.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) is listed as questionable. So are the other four players — DT Robert Nkemdiche (knee), DT Corey Peters (elbow), DT Olsen Pierre (toe) and T Andre Smith (elbow) — on the team’s injury report.

Browns at Raiders

The Browns will wait to make a call on QB Tyrod Taylor (back, concussion), S Damarious Randall (heel) and TE Seth DeValve (hamstring) after listing them as questionable. LB James Burgess (knee) is out.

Raiders S Karl Joseph (hamstring) is out. CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (hamstring) and DT P.J. Hall (ankle) are questionable.

49ers at Chargers

The 49ers ruled out CB Richard Sherman (calf) and G Joshua Garnett (toe). S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) isn’t expected to play after being listed as doubtful. RB Matt Breida (knee), S Adrian Colbert (hip) and RB Alfred Morris (knee) are the questionable group.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) and Travis Benjamin (foot) are questionable for the home team. DE Joey Bosa (foot), T Joe Barksdale (knee) and LB Kyzir White (knee) are out.

Saints at Giants

DE Marcus Davenport (hip) is questionable for the Saints while LB Manti Te'o (knee) has been ruled out.

CB Eli Apple (groin) and LB Olivier Vernon (ankle) remain out for the Giants. TE Evan Engram (knee) and WR Cody Latimer (knee) join them on the inactive list while CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) and WR Stacy Coley (hamstring) are questionable.

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens ruled out CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen) this week. CB Brandon Carr (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (foot), DB/LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), LB CJ Mosley (knee) and DT Michael Pierce (foot) are listed as questionable. Head coach John Harbaugh suggested Friday thaat Mosley and Pierce will play.

Only two Steelers drew injury designations Friday. CB Mike Hilton (elbow) and S Morgan Burnett (groin) are both doubtful for Sunday night.