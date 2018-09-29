Broncos place Jake Butt on IR, elevate Brian Parker

Getty Images

The Broncos lost tight end Jake Butt to a torn ACL during practice this week. He has now officially been placed on injured reserve.

Butt’s roster spot was taken by Brian Parker, a member of the team’s practice squad who was promoted to the active roster.

Parker, also a tight end, appeared in nine regular-season games and two playoff games in 2015 with the Chiefs. He also spent a brief period of time on the Jets’ active roster in 2016.

With Butt gone, tight end Matt LaCosse is expected to have an expanded role.