Chip Kelly remains winless in his return to college

After three years coaching the Eagles and one year coaching the 49ers, Chip Kelly returned to his college roots this year as the head coach at UCLA. It is not going well.

Kelly’s Bruins dropped to 0-4 on Friday night with a 38-16 loss to Colorado. It wasn’t just the fourth loss of the season but the fourth time the Bruins just didn’t look very competitive. UCLA’s remaining schedule doesn’t have any easy games on it, and an 0-12 finish is a real possibility.

Although Kelly entered the NFL with a reputation he had earned at Oregon as an innovator, he now looks more like the inventor of the BlackBerry: He was once ahead of the curve, but as competitors adapted he stagnated, and he has now fallen behind.

In San Francisco Kelly went 2-14, and he lost his last two games with the Eagles. Add those records to his four losses at UCLA and Kelly is 2-20 in his last 22 games as a head coach. For a coach who went 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon, that has to be hard to stomach.