Dez Bryant tweets he could be signing with a team “soon”

Receiver Dez Bryant continues to not be employed, and that may not continue much longer.

Bryant tweeted on Friday night that he will be signing with someone “soon.”

It’s not clear who it will be. The Browns have been, and apparently continue to be, interested in Bryant. But the Browns offered him less than $5 million in base pay, and he decided not to pursue that opportunity.

Recently, Bryant disclosed on Instagram that he has been dealing with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, which have contributed to his decision to wait to join a team.

The challenge for Bryant will be to learn a new offense on the fly, and it could take a while for that to happen. He has played the same position in the same offense for the entirety of his NFL career, and adjusting to new plays and terminology and teammates and coaches and facilities and living arrangements would be a challenge for anyone.