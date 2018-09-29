Eagles put Rodney McLeod on IR, call up DeAndre Carter

Getty Images

The Eagles have called up another wide receiver who could play on Sunday.

DeAndre Carter, who had been on the practice squad, was called up to the active roster today. He was previously on the active roster and caught a pass in Week One, and he could play tomorrow at Tennessee. Carter was an FCS All-American at Sacramento State and has shown flashes of talent in his few NFL opportunities.

There was an open roster spot for Carter because the Eagles officially placed Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Eagles have only three safeties on the active roster now — Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham and Deiondre' Hall — and there was some talk that they might add another one, but the guys they have are the guys they’ll go with against the Titans.